State grants $14 million to ASML

ASML, a world leader in computer chip lithography machines with a facility in Wilton that employs more than 1,200, will be the recipient of $14 million in Department of Economic and Community Development grants through Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s First Five Plus program to support expansion.

The state Bonding Commission approved the $14 million in bonding, according to a report in the Connecticut Mirror. The governor’s office had said in a press statement on Feb. 8 that the state and ASML had signed a letter of intent for the grant money.

The total amount of funding the company will receive is based on the creation of new jobs within specific time frames over the next eight years, according to the governor’s statement. The company is also eligible to utilize up to $6 million in potential tax credits. In return, pursuant to the definitive agreement, ASML will agree to retain 1,222 jobs and create up to 524 new jobs.

Signed into law in 2011, the First Five Plus program supports large-scale economic development projects to encourage job creation, new capital investment, and business expansion or relocation.

The total value of the ASML expansion is $100 million.

ASML General Manager Bill Amalfitano said Feb. 20 he is pleased with the outcome.

“We are very pleased to receive approval from the Bond Commission. … We are making a significant investment to expand our facility and workforce, and remain committed to realizing our vision in Connecticut,” he said.

The company intends to expand its Wilton operations to include the construction of a parking garage, expansion of its manufacturing and engineering operations, and substantial interior renovations.