Saturday: Wilton road update, power restoration continues

Eversource reports 1,066 customers in Wilton still without power following Wednesday’s storm. This is down from nearly 3,000. Eversource estimates everyone should be back on line by 11 p.m. Sunday, although some people will get their power back sooner.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice reports there are 12 crews working at:

Belden Hill

Spoonwood

Sturges

Rivergate

Deforest

Cheesespring

Cedar

Old Kings Highway.

They are also working at Montville, which serves Wilton.

DPW and Parks and Grounds hope to finish clearing roads today.

Wilton police report the following roads are still closed:

Cardinal/Spoonwo od

CONNERY ST

Glen Hill La/Glen Hill

Grumman Ave #21 /Erdmann La

HONEY HILL/ Wampum Hill

HUCKLEBERRY HILL

Moriarity Dr

Old Wagon #21/Bryants Brook

Pheasant Run #120 & 90/Cheese Spring

Rivergate Rd/Blue Ridge Rd

Saunders #69

Skunk La #105/Old Wagon

Spoonwood #66/62/ Chestnut Hill

Sturges Ridge #167

Telva

Twin Oaks

The following roads are passable but are still affected: