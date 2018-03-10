A study of the book of Job

A free, three-week Bible study program open to the community will focus on the book of Job. It will be offered Sunday mornings from 11:15 to 12:30, March 11, 18, and 25, at Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road. Childcare will be provided.

The presenter is the Rev. Dr. Susan DeGeorge, professor of religious studies at Pace University, who will lead a discussion of the ways the book of Job has been interpreted by writers, psychologists, environmentalists, and theologians.

“The Rev. Dr. DeGeorge is a masterful teacher of the scriptures both from the Hebrew texts and the New Testament,” said the Rev. Shannon White, pastor of Wilton Presbyterian Church. “Her extremely broad background enables her to make the texts ‘pop’ in a way which leaves a person of any faith background wanting more. Her experience in law and mediation should prove to be an excellent backdrop for this study of Job.”

DeGeorge holds a master’s of philosophy degree in comparative religion from Columbia University and in biblical studies from Union Theological Seminary. She also earned a J.D. from Pace University School of Law and a D.Min. from Drew University.

Information: 203-762-5514 or [email protected].