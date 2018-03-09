Power expected to be restored by Sunday night

Eversource announced today it expects to have power restored in Wilton by 11 p.m. Sunday, March 11. Some customers may get power back sooner.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice made a reverse-911 call to residents saying Eversource had increased the number of crews working in Wilton to eight, up from three this morning. One more is on the way and they will be working through the night.

“With six additional crews, we expect to see a significant acceleration of progress,” she said. “Please remember to shut off any stove or other electrical devices you might have been using at the time of power loss to ensure safe restoration.

“Today, DPW, Fire (Wilton Firefighters – Local 2233 (Wilton, CT) ) and Parks and Grounds crews made significant progress on opening roads. They will be working tomorrow and expect to clear all roads other than those with downed wires. This evening police will be traveling the roads to confirm we have an accurate list of closures for tomorrow.

“I would be remiss if I did not recognize the outstanding job being done by our town employees and our Wilton CERT and Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps volunteers.

“Water will be available at Fire Station Headquarters beginning tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. As always, don’t hesitate to contact me at [email protected]