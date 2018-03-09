Opus One quartet performs at Wilton Congregational Church

The third concert in Wilton Candlelight Concerts’ 70th anniversary season will feature Opus One Piano Quartet in a program of works by Mozart, Fauré, and Sierra. The concert will take place on Sunday, March 11, at 4 p.m. in the Wilton Congregational Church on Ridgefield Road. Tickets may be obtained at the door for $30; $25 for seniors; 16 years old and under, free.

Opus One brings together pianist Anne-Marie McDermott, violinist Ida Kavafian, violist Steven Tenenbom, and cellist Peter Wiley. As soloists as well as chamber musicians, they are each familiar figures in concert halls throughout the world.

Among the works they will perform is Fuego de ángel, Quartet for Piano and Strings (2011), commissioned by and dedicated to Music from Angel Fire with the support of the Bruce E. Howden, Jr. American Composers Project and Friends of Music from Angel Fire. The work was composed for Opus One andcombines the style and flavor of Sierra’s Puerto Rican roots with his impeccable European training to form an enchanting and original work..

For more than three decades, the works of American composer Roberto Sierra have been part of the repertoire and numerous commissions of many of the leading orchestras, ensembles and festivals in the U.S. and Europe, a note from Opus One says. At the inaugural concert of the 2002 world-renowned Proms in London, his Fandangos were performed by the BBC Symphony Orchestra, broadcast by both the BBC Radio and Television throughout the UK and Europe.

International ensembles that have performed his works include the leading orchestras of the U.S. and Europe. Roberto Sierra has served as composer-in-residence with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra, the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra and New Mexico Symphony. In 2010 he was elected to the prestigious American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

For more information on this concert or on the Candlelight series, go to www.wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org. To be added to the brochure mailing list for the 2018/2019 season, call 203-762-3401. Candlelight Concerts benefits the Wilton Library Association and individual and corporate tax-deductible contributions are welcome.