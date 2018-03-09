Vanderslice: Eversource efforts ‘woefully inadequate’

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m. — Eversource has three crews working to restore power in Wilton, an effort First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice called “woefully inadequate” in a reverse-911 call to the community this afternoon. She said she is reaching out for additional assistance.

Although more than 500 customers have had their power restored, there are still more than 2,000 Wilton Eversource customers without power. Vanderslice said some people who have had power restored may experience a temporary loss as power is turned off to address nearby outages.

Work continues to clear road blockages.

The town’s Emergency Operations Center is open and the senior center, Comstock Community Center, Wilton Library, and Riverbrook Regional YMCA are all open as warming stations or to charge electronic devices. The Y is also offering shower facilities to those who need them.

UPDATE: 12:07 p.m. — Eversource reports its state-wide estimated restoration time is Sunday, 11 p.m. with many customers restored earlier. Town-by-town restoration times by the end of the day today.

9 a.m. — Eversource has restored power to about 527 Wilton customers since Thursday, according to its outage map. More than 2,000 remain without power.

Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice announced on Facebook this morning “a good-size circuit” was restored this morning. DPW, fire and parks and grounds crews continue working today to clear road blockages, she said.

Eversource announced it expects to give a statewide estimated time of restoration this morning, with town-by-town restoration estimates shared by the end of the day.

Wilton schools are closed today.

The Wilton Transfer Station will remain closed today and tomorrow, and resume normal business hours on Monday, March 12.

Metro-North is running a regular schedule but delays are reported on the New Haven line.

The Riverbrook Regional YMCA is open. All program classes and group fitness classes are running (including classes held at the Gymnastics Center). Nursery school, the after-school program and Child Watch are canceled. The Y is open to anyone without power for showers, phone charging and a place to warm up. The phones and internet are still not working. Email is the best way to get in touch for now. Click here

Wilton police logged 140 reports of road issues over Wednesday and Thursday. They have issued the latest report of roads affected by trees, wires or both: