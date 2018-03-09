Vanderslice: Eversource efforts ‘woefully inadequate’

snow roads
CERT members work in a whiteout to close New Canaan Road at Belden Hill. — Paul Lourd photo

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m. — Eversource has three crews working to restore power in Wilton, an effort First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice called “woefully inadequate” in a reverse-911 call to the community this afternoon. She said she is reaching out for additional assistance.

Although more than 500 customers have had their power restored, there are still more than 2,000 Wilton Eversource customers without power. Vanderslice said some people who have had power restored may experience a temporary loss as power is turned off to address nearby outages.

Work continues to clear road blockages.

The town’s Emergency Operations Center is open and the senior center, Comstock Community Center, Wilton Library, and Riverbrook Regional YMCA are all open as warming stations or to charge electronic devices. The Y is also offering shower facilities to those who need them.

roads
Carrie Mattison sent this picture of a tree over Old Highway.

UPDATE: 12:07 p.m. — Eversource reports its state-wide estimated restoration time is Sunday, 11 p.m. with many customers restored earlier.  Town-by-town restoration times by the end of the day today.

9 a.m. — Eversource has restored power to about 527 Wilton customers since Thursday, according to its outage map. More than 2,000 remain without power.

Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice announced on Facebook this morning “a good-size circuit” was restored this morning. DPW, fire and parks and grounds crews continue working today to clear road blockages, she said.

Eversource announced it expects to give a statewide estimated time of restoration this morning, with town-by-town restoration estimates shared by the end of the day.

Wilton schools are closed today.

The Wilton Transfer Station will remain closed today and tomorrow, and resume normal business hours on Monday, March 12.

Metro-North is running a regular schedule but delays are reported on the New Haven line.

The Riverbrook Regional YMCA is open. All program classes and group fitness classes are running (including classes held at the Gymnastics Center). Nursery school, the after-school program and Child Watch are canceled. The Y is open to anyone without power for showers, phone charging and a place to warm up. The phones and internet are still not working. Email is the best way to get in touch for now. Click here

Wilton police logged 140 reports of road issues over Wednesday and Thursday. They have issued the latest report of roads affected by trees, wires or both:

BALD HILL
Belden Hill
Drum Hill
Drum Hill Rd
Bhasking Ridge
Cul-de-sac
Blue Ridge La
Chestnut Hill
Blue Ridge RD
SCRIBNER
Bob White
Edith
BOULDER BROOK#35/55/81
Branch Brook
St. Johns
Briardale Pl
Skunk
BRISTOL PL
Buckingham #30
Sharp Hill
Butternut Pl #11
CANTERBURY #57
Canterbury #75
Cardinal
Spoonwood
CATALPA #55
Cavalry Hill Rd #26
CALVARY HILL #42
PRIV PROP
Cedar Rd #161
Cedar Rd #62
Sturges Ridge Rd
Chessor #18
McFadden
CHICKEN ST #85
Chipmunk #7 /15
Kent Rd
Cider Mill Pl
End of Cul de sac
Clover Dr #2/21
Danbury Rd
CONNERY ST
Danbury Rd
Old Mill
Danbury Rd
Old Mill
Danbury Rd
Sunset Pass
Deacons La
Belden Hill
Deforest La
Deforest Rd
Deforest LA
DIRKSEN #51
PRIV PROP
Dudley Rd
Cherry La
EDITH LN #17
Forge Rd
Old Forge
Forest La
Crofoot
Friendly Ln #17
Hurlbutt St
Gaylord Dr #5
Glen Hill La
Glen Hill
GRANEAEST RIDGE #32
Great Nor
Kensett
Greenbriar #10
Wolfpit
Grumman Ave #21
Erdmann La
Hearthstone
Belden Hill
HENRY AUSTIN
HONEY HILL
HUCKLEBERRY HILL
Hulda Hill #21
Indian Hill #82/72
IVY LN
Cul-de-sac
Kensett Ave
Great Nor
Kensett Dr #97
Ledgewood #78
LITTLE BROOK #15
Mather St #7
Honey Hill
McFadden #108
Range Rd
McFadden #75
Mollbrook
Westport Rd
MUSKET RIDGE
MAIL COACH
MUSKET RIDGE #82
Newtown Tpk
Stonebridge
Newtown Tpk #206
NOD HILL
RYDERS
Oak Ledge
Wolfpit Rd
OLD BOSTON #33
PRIV PROP
Old Boston #181
Old Farm Rd #52
Belden Hill Rd
Old Highway #81/#132
Old Kingdom #110
Old Mill Rd
Honey Hill Rd
OLD KINGS HWY #166
Old Wagon #21
Bryants Brook
Olmstead Hill #264
Olmstead Hill Rd #398
Orems #19
Danbury Rd
Pelham
Whipstick
Pheasant Run #120 & 90
Cheese Spring
PINE RIDGE
STURGES RIDGE
Pond Rd
Sturges Ridge
Range Rd #75
RANGE #123
MCFADDEN
RIDGE #12
Rivergate #157
Pilgrim Trail
Rocky Brook #16
Rocky Brook #16
Roxbury #17-#22
RUSCOE #72
Saunders #69
Scarlet Oak #21/46
Scarlet Oak #154
Scribner Hill Rd
Rockhouse
Seir Hill #22
SIGNAL HILL #5&41
SILVER SPRING #210
Sugar Bush
Skunk La #105
Old Wagon
Skunk La #119-121
Spoonwood #66/62
Chestnut Hill
St. Johns Rd #136
Sturges Ridge #167
Telva
THUNDER LAKE
Tito
Pelham
Twin Oak #9
Bryants Brook
TWIN PONDS LA
Valeview #20
Range Rd
WAMPUM
HONEY HILL
WAMPUM
CANNON
Warnecke Rd
Catalpa Rd
Westport Rd
Westport Line
Whipple #55
Ivy
Whiiple #59
Ivy
Wild Duck #71
Wild Duck
Thayer Pond
Wilridge
Cora Ln

