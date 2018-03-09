Children plan food drive

The Wilton Children’s Theater has taken on Oliver as its winter production and in keeping with the theme of the show, the cast will hold a food drive for Wilton’s food pantry on Sunday, March 11, from 2 to 4. The lead character of the show, Oliver Twist, is an orphan in Victorian England who famously asks for more gruel in the orphanage.

The pantry is in particular need of:

Cold cereal (not Cheerios);

Pasta sauce;

Coffee and tea;

Peanut butter;

Strawberry jam;

Pancake mix and syrup;

Juice boxes.

Non-food items that would be appreciated are: paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and soap, deodorant for both men and women.

During the food drive the 54-member cast of fourth through eighth graders will sing songs from the show, and a raffle ticket will be given for every item donated. Five winners will receive a pair of front-row seats to the show. Tickets may also be purchased.

The show will be presented March 16 at 7 p.m., March 17 at 4 p.m., and March 18 at 2, at Middlebrook School.

Tickets for the show may be purchased at the door one hour before each show, online at www.wiltonchildrenstheater.org, or in person at the Village Market from 2 to 4 on March 10, at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA from 9 to 11 on March 12 and 13, at the YMCA from 4 to 6 on March 14, and at Middlebrook School from 3:30 to 5:30 on March 15.