Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? postponed

Due to recent weather and school closings, the Wilton Education Foundation (WEF)’s seventh annual Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? fund-raiser, originally scheduled for March 9, has been postponed.

WEF is working on rescheduling the event and finding a new date, according Mike Whitman, vice-chair of the WEF Executive and Advisory Committee.

Tickets already purchased for the show will be honored on the rescheduled date. Those who haven’t yet purchased tickets will have the opportunity to do so in the near future.

Information: wiltoneducationfoundation.org.