Wilton schools closed, town offices will open late, branch line suspended

Due to the numerous roads affected by Wednesday’s storm, Wilton schools and the Wilton Transfer Station are closed Thursday, March 8.

Non-emergency town departments will open at 10; the transfer station will be closed all day.

Wilton Library plans to open at 1, although patrons should call 203-762-3950 in advance of venturing out to make sure the library is open.

Due to loss of power, the earliest Riverbrook Regional YMCA will open is noon.

Metro-North will operate on a reduced schedule and service on the Danbury branch line is suspended until further notice.

