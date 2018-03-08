Vanderslice: power restoration is under way

In a reverse-911 call to the community at 3:15 on Thursday, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said progress has been made in opening roads closed or partially closed by downed trees and wires and modest power restoration gains have been made.

Vanderslice said 60 roads in Wilton remain blocked or partially blocked, down from 160 yesterday. DPW crews have been out clearing roads and will continue to do so. “Landlocked roads” are a priority, she said.

Eversource crews are in town and an Eversource employee is on site in the town’s emergency operations center. There are still 2,809 outages in Wilton, accounting for 37% of the town. The utility’s efforts are being hampered by damage to its own equipment.

Town offices were closed today but will reopen tomorrow. For those who need a place to warm up, the Riverbrook Regional YMCA on Danbury Road and Wilton Library are open.

Vanderslice may be reached at [email protected] Eversource may be reached at 1-800-286-2000.