Survey invites responses on POCD

Opportunities for public input and participation in the Plan of Conservation and Development abound this month.

Online, at wilton2029.com, there is a mini-survey on housing, with questions including whether residents want to encourage the construction of apartments, and in what parts of town. Those survey results will be collected through March 11 by the consultant, Milone & MacBroom, according to Bob Nerney, the town’s planning director.

“The Planning and Zoning Commission had reviewed it, discussed it, and reformatted some of the questions at their meetings, so it’s up there,” Nerney said. “Results will probably be forthcoming in a short time.”

A live opportunity to speak out on the issue of transportation in Wilton will come on Thursday, March 15, at 7 p.m. in the Wilton Library Brubeck Room.

The transportation subjects to be discussed include Route 7, car commuters, buses, and whether rail service is sufficient.

The Plan of Conservation and Development is updated every 10 years. This latest version of the plan will carry Wilton through the year 2029.

The POCD is a guide for conservation and zoning regulations in the town. Every town board and commission is represented in the formation of the document.