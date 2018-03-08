Senior Center News

Joint replacement

Dr. Bradford Waddell of Stamford Hospital will review common knee and hip injuries and diagnoses of hip conditions along with how to manage the pain. This includes surgical and non-surgical treatment options. He will speak on Monday, March 12, 3 p.m., in the auditorium at Meadow Ridge, 100 Redding Road in Redding. RSVP: 203-544-1000.

Surfing seniors

Melissa Baker will guide seniors through downloading movies and music from Wilton Library’s free service, Hoopla. Bring your own device to the senior center technology room on Wednesday, March 14, from 1 to 2:30.

Conquer your clutter

Professional organizer and home stager Kathy Engstrom will discuss how to bring order to household chaos on Thursday, March 15, from 10 to noon, in the senior center technology room. Fee: $10 per session. Registration: 203-834-6240.

Country music

Chris Merwin continues his musical trilogy with American Roots on Friday, March 16, at 11 in the senior center lounge. Country music and blues are considered to be the roots of popular music. This show will feature music by country legends Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, and Buck Owens.

Streaming media

The Lunchtime Learning Series at the senior center presents Streaming Media: Learn Apple TV, Roku, Google Chrome & More on Friday, march 16, from noon to 1:30. Pack a light lunch and join in. Learn the pros and cons of cutting cable service, the various hardware products and streaming media services available.

Full descriptions and fees for programs are at wiltoncontinuinged.org and in the print continuing education catalogue.

Register by calling 203-834-7694 or online at wiltoncontinuinged.org.

Coming events

Friday, March 9, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11 to 2, Free Senior Swim at the Y; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 12, iCloud: Features and Benefits; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Mike Hess.

Monday, March 12, 10, Genealogy with Kevin Cleary; 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 11:30, Drawing the Landscape; 12, Movie; 1, Encore Bridge; Joint Replacement Presentation at Meadow Ridge.

Tuesday, March 13, 9, Stay at Home’s Men’s Breakfast at Orem’s Diner; 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Erickkson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11:30, Feed Your Heart at Ridgefield VNA; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting; 1:30, Chinese Mah Jongg.

Wednesday, March 14, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10, Watercolor Workshop; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg; 1, Library Downloads with Melissa Baker.

Thursday, March 15, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 10, Basic Drawing with Martha Talburt; 10, Conquer the Clutter with Kathy Engstrom; 12, Lunch at St. Matthew Church; 12:30, Colored Pencils with Martha Talburt.