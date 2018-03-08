Nearly 3,000 power outages in Wilton, restoration will be slow

Eversource reports 124,103 customers without power across the state, with 2,810 in Wilton.
First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice issued the following statement late Wednesday night:
As I am sure you all recognize, a storm of this magnitude will require a significant amount of clean up.
Throughout tonight and overnight, DPW and Wilton PD will travel the roads to plow and compile and prioritize a list of down wires and trees.
Eversource will begin clearing wires tomorrow (Thursday) morning. Emergency personnel, DPW and CERT volunteers will assist as is appropriate. Typically you can expect fully blocked roads to be cleared before roads that have a passable lane.
DPW will also be removing downed trees without wires.
Generally Eversource completes their make safe work before power restoration. Power is restored first to emergency and health centers and then prioritized by the number of customers serviced by the outage issue.
It appears the timeframe for make safe and restoration from this storm will be longer than this past weekend’s. Eversource is the best source for restoration estimates. If you haven’t signed up for their text alerts, please do so through the link below.
All of us in Wilton Town government recognize the frustration that accompanies a day or more without power. Please be assured that everyone will be doing what we can to move things along as quickly as possible. As we have additional information, it will be shared through the alerts system, on the PD and Emergency Management Facebook pages and on the scroll at the top of the Town’s homepage.
Tomorrow [Thursday] non-emergency town offices and facilities, with the exception of the transfer station, will open at 10:00a.m. to allow employees to arrive safely to work. The transfer station will be closed all day.
Many residents have generously offered their homes to their neighbors and friends. I know many of you are also reaching out in a non-public way. Generosity and concern for others have always been two things that I love about living in this community. We will certainly need plenty of both over the next several days.
If you want to reach me, please email me at [email protected]. It truly is the most efficient means for us to communicate. Stay warm and please be patient.
