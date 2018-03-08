Nearly 3,000 power outages in Wilton, restoration will be slow

Eversource reports 124,103 customers without power across the state, with 2,810 in Wilton.

First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice issued the following statement late Wednesday night:

As I am sure you all recognize, a storm of this magnitude will require a significant amount of clean up.

Throughout tonight and overnight, DPW and Wilton PD will travel the roads to plow and compile and prioritize a list of down wires and trees.

Eversource will begin clearing wires tomorrow (Thursday) morning. Emergency personnel, DPW and CERT volunteers will assist as is appropriate. Typically you can expect fully blocked roads to be cleared before roads that have a passable lane.