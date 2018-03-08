Library Lines

A picture is worth a thousand words

Wilton Arts Council’s Focus ’18 Photo Exhibition opens Friday, March 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the library with one of the largest shows in its recent history. With more than 200 entries, people will be able to see photographs all over the library’s first-floor walls. The juried exhibition is divided into three categories — adult, high school students and youth (through eighth grade) — with awards given in each, plus Best in Show. The reception and awards presentation is open to the public. The exhibition runs through March 29. The majority of the photos will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library.

Film shines light on human trafficking

The New Perspectives Film Series takes a hard look at sex trafficking in I Am Jane Doe, screening on Saturday, March 10, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. It is the story of how several American mothers fought a legal battle on behalf of their middle-school age daughters who were victims of sex trafficking on the internet. At the Hollywood Film Festival 2017, the film was awarded Winner, Jury Prize, Best Documentary Feature. Please see the library’s website for more details. The suggested donation is $5 per person. Refreshments will be available. The New Perspectives Documentary series is programmed and moderated by filmmaker Megan Smith-Harris. A Q&A will follow the film. Registration is highly recommended.

Local opioid addiction help

On Monday, March 12, the library hosts How to Respond to an Overdose: Narcan Information and Training Session, from 10 to 11:30. This is an informational presentation, a demonstration, and a training session on how to acquire and administer Narcan, a lifesaving medication used to block the effects of opioids, especially in overdose situations. Free Narcan kits will be distributed courtesy of Silver Hill Hospital. The program is sponsored by Silver Hill Hospital, Wilton Library, Wilton Youth Council, Wilton Youth Services and Human Services Council. Free, registration is recommended.

Book group meets

The Wilton Library Readers book group comes together on Wednesday, March 14, from noon to 1:30 to discuss Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. The book has gained widespread attention with the airing of the award-winning Hulu series. The group will be led by professional book group facilitator Susan Boyar. Attendees are reminded to bring lunches; beverages will be provided by the library. Advance registration is suggested.

Celebrate 3.14

Whoever said math isn’t fun hasn’t ever celebrated Pi Day at the library. On Wednesday, March 14 (3.14), teens in grades 7 through 12 can swing by the library’s Innovation Station between 4 and 6 for Happy Pi Day Drop-in Craft for Teens. The hungry kids will be frosting cookies. The cookies and frosting will be supplied by the library; creativity and appetites will be supplied by the teens. The fun continues while supplies last. There is no registration.

Spring poetry with Gerald Weiss

Dr. Gerald Weiss leads the free adult literature seminar, Spring Poetry — Goethe’s Faust: Poetry of Passion and Pathos, Power and Politics, for four consecutive Thursdays, beginning March 15 through April 5, from 10:30 to noon. Goethe’s tragedy, Faust, is one of the greatest masterpieces not only of German literature but of world literature as well. Although no English translation can capture the beauty of his poetry or the depth of Goethe’s thought, an exposure to his various poetical forms and the relevance of his underlying message for today is too important to ignore. This course will focus on a few selected scenes that best illustrate his poetic genius and develop the main characters through the themes of passion, pathos, power and politics. Please see the registration link for more details. Packets are at the circulation desk. Advance registration is required.

Kids are reminded to look for Liam the Library Leprechaun from March 10 through St. Patrick’s Day for fun and to take pictures. To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.