Doug Wulffleff joins Gelest

Doug Wulffleff, of Wilton, has joined Gelest Inc. as vice president of mergers and acquisitions. He is responsible for identifying business opportunities and developing and executing strategies for growth through acquisitions in the specialty chemicals industry and adjacent markets.

Wulffleff brings to Gelest decades of M&A experience and most recently served as vice president of strategy and corporate development at VWR International and has held transaction related leadership roles at BDO International, Arthur Andersen, Coopers & Lybrand and Bankers Trust Company.

Gelest, headquartered in Morrisville, Pa., is recognized worldwide as an innovator, manufacturer and supplier of commercial and research quantities of organosilicon compounds, metal-organic compounds and silicones. Gelest serves advanced technology markets through a materials science-driven approach. The company provides focused technical development and application support for semiconductors, medical materials, pharmaceutical synthesis, diagnostics and separation science, and specialty polymeric materials.