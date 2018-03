Wilton schools are planning to open on a two-hour delay Thursday, March 8.

Cider Mill will open at 9:40.

Wilton High School, Middlebrook and Our Lady of Fatima will open at 10:20.

Miller-Driscoll will open at 11:05

Any change to this plan will be made by 7 a.m.

Wilton Library plans to open at 1 p.m. Patrons are advised to call 203-762-3950 before heading out to make sure the library is open.