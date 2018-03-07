Wilton roads begin to deteriorate

— Brooks Garis caught these photos of snow in Wilton on Wednesday, March 7.

7:15 p.m. — This from Police Chief John Lynch:

Warning- the Town of Wilton is currently experiencing numerous road closures and a generally dangerous situation with arcing power lines and many trees and limbs falling due to the heavy wet snow and windy conditions. “White-out” conditions are currently taking place. You may not see the blocked roadways or downed wires while driving. Please remain indoors until the storm passes. The Wilton Dispatch Center is currently overwhelmed and fielding an abnormally high call volume. Extra units are on staff and are attempting to navigate the dangerous conditions. The Emergency Operations Center will continue to release updates as soon as possible. Please exercise due caution.

Chief Lynch

Wilton power outages up to 1,994.

5:50 p.m. — Wilton outages up to 462.

Laurel Lane is closed by #9, due to a tree and wires in the road.

Cedar Road in the area of #62 down to one lane due to a tree in the road.

Grumman Hill in the area of Erdmann Lane closed due to a tree in the road.

Gov. Malloy bans tractor-trailers on highways.

5:25 p.m. — Danbury Road (Route 7) by Old Mill down to one lane due to a tree in the road.

Rivergate Drive is now open.

5:10 p.m. — Rivergate Drive closed by Pilgrim Trail due to a tree across the road.

Scribner Hill Road by Blue Ridge is closed due to a tree across the road.

4:51 p.m. — Skunk Lane in the area of #105 is closed due to tree and wires across the road.

4:30 p.m. — Pond Road is reopened, but New Canaan Road from Belden Hill to Old Boston Road is closed due to a tree down.

Dudley Road between Heather Lane and Chestnut Hill Road is closed due to a tree down.

Eversource reports 199 customers out of power in Wilton at that time.

4 p.m. — Wilton police reported trees down on two local roads at 3:30 p.m., but expected those roads to reopen shortly.

They were Pond and Warncke roads. No wires were believed to be down at that time, police said. Eversource reported five customers out in Wilton at 3:40 p.m.

2 p.m. — As snow increases in intensity in Wilton — about five inches had fallen by 2:30 — police ask motorists if they do not need to be on the roads to please stay indoors as the roads are becoming more difficult to navigate.

Closings:

Wilton Library — call 203-762-3950 for Thursday opening

Wilton public schools and offices.

The Wilton Transfer Station re-opens at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 8.

The Riverbrook Regional YMCA.

Town offices.

The following town meetings are canceled:

Wilton Security Task Force

Conservation Commission

Wilton Energy Commission – working group

Village Market will close at 2:30. Stop & Shop and Caraluzzi’s plan to remain open.