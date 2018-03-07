Wilton road closures

Wilton police report the following road closures:
Warnecke Road
48 New Canaan Road
Dudley Road
105 Skunk Lane
Scribner Hill Road
Belden Hill road
21 Grumman Avenue
The following roads have trees or wires down but are passable:
48 Belden Hill Road
Wolfpit Lane
Dudley Road
73 Wolfpit Road
Danbury Road
62 Cedar Road
Forge Road
Eversource reports 2,282 power outages in Wilton. All power outages should be reported to Eversource at 800-286-2000 or eversource.com.
Wilton Library plans to open at 1 on Thursday afternoon, March 8. Patrons are advised to call 203-762-3950 before venturing out to make sure the library is open.