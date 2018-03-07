Wilton road closures

Wilton police report the following road closures:

Warnecke Road

48 New Canaan Road

Dudley Road

105 Skunk Lane

Scribner Hill Road

Belden Hill road

21 Grumman Avenue

The following roads have trees or wires down but are passable:

48 Belden Hill Road

Wolfpit Lane

Dudley Road

73 Wolfpit Road

Danbury Road

62 Cedar Road

Forge Road

Eversource reports 2,282 power outages in Wilton. All power outages should be reported to Eversource at 800-286-2000 or eversource.com.

Wilton Library plans to open at 1 on Thursday afternoon, March 8. Patrons are advised to call 203-762-3950 before venturing out to make sure the library is open.