Clock-making workshop for kids

Children 6 to 12 years old are invited to learn about the role Connecticut played in the spreading use of clocks throughout the country in the 19th Century at a workshop on Saturday, March 10, from 11 to 12:30, at Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

They will see some fine examples of Connecticut clocks in the museum collection and make their own decorated clock case with drop-in clock. A snack is included.

The cost for society members is $10 per child, maximum $25 per family; non-members, $15 per child, maximum $35 per family. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.