Travel basketball: Two Wilton teams reach FCFL finals

Wilton Basketball Association teams had the following results in travel action from March 1-4:

Girls travel

7th grade

Wilton 35, Milford 14

The Wilton seventh grade girls basketball team advanced to the FCBL quarterfinals with a 35-14 win over Milford last Thursday night. The team was led offensively by Kelly Holmgren (13 points), Anna Joy (7 points) and Mary Scally (5 points), but it was the defense that determined the outcome of this game, holding Milford to a mere 14 points in the game. Molly McLaughlin, Heather Plowright, Lucy Corry and Hannah Fitzgerald combined for 18 steals in the game, along with Kendall Scholtz, Ava Fasano and Charlotte Casiraghi’s strong rebounding led Wilton to victory.

Ridgefield 53, Wilton 32

Wilton’s season came to an end on Saturday against a tough Ridgefield team, losing 53-32. Just two weeks removed from upsetting this same top-seeded Ridgefield team, the girls could not cool down the sharp shooting of Ridgefield. The girls had an enjoyable season and wanted to say “thank you” to their coaches, parents and their sponsor Wilton Hardware for a fun season.

Boys travel

5th grade

Wilton 39, Orange Crush 22

Wilton 43, Trumbull 23

Wilton 42, West Hartford 18

The Wilton fifth grade boys won their first three games of the Fairfield County Basketball Tournament in an impressive fashion, advancing them to the final game. The Warriors will take on the Orange Wolverines on Sunday at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:55.

Wilton began its journey on Friday, defeating the Orange Crush by a score of 39-22. With a quick turnaround they returned to the court on Saturday and beat Trumbull 43-23, advancing to the semifinals.

On Sunday, Wilton came out strong from the opening tip and dominated both ends of the floor defeating West Hartford, 42-18, to advance to the finals. Cole Siegel led a balanced offensive attack (10 points, 7 rebounds). Luke Ginsburg led the way from behind the arc with two 3-pointers (8 points). Liam McKiernan (7 points, 3 steals) and Grady Kaliski (6 points, 4 assists) also had strong games offensively.

Defensively, the Warriors were strong all weekend. In the semifinals, they had 20 steals. They were led by Liam Murphy (6 steals, 6 rebounds), Jack Schwartz (3 steals, 6 rebounds), Luke Perna (2 points, 2 steals), Ryan Luchetta (3 points, 1 steal), Matt Garcia (2 points, 1 steal) and Cael Dexter (2 steals, 2 rebounds).

8th grade

Wilton 51, Westport 46

Wilton 38 Ridgefield 29

The Wilton eighth grade boys travel hoop team advanced to the championship round of FCBL playoffs by beating two big rivals in this past weekend’s playoff games.

The Warriors will take on Orcutt- Bridgeport in the finals on Saturday at Weston High School at 4.

In the first round, Wilton knocked off Westport, 51-46. Wilton got off to a slow start, trailing 18-10 after first quarter. In second quarter the Wilton offense came to life, outscoring Westport 15-2 to take a 25-20 halftime lead. In the second half both teams battled hard with Wilton getting up 10 and Westport battling back to cut the lead to four. But Wilton made some plays late to come away with the victory.

Leading the way for Wilton on offense was Parker Woodring with 12 points, Kevin Hyzy (10), Max Andrews (12) and Max Silva (7). Jack Lynch and Connor Cumming were awesome on the boards along with Andrews. The stifling defense was led by Zarius Eusebe, Craig Hyzy, Grant Masterson and Will Murphy.

In the second round game against Ridgefield, Wilton had two big guys go down early with injuries ( Lynch, Cummings) but the team got huge efforts from Masterson (5 rebounds, great defense and a coupleof late, clutch free throws) and Murphy (4 points, 5 rebounds).

The offense was again led by Andrews (14 points, 12 rebounds) and Kevin Hyzy (14 points), but every member of the team played a part in getting the win by playing great defense against a strong Ridgefield team that had a record of 23-4 coming into the game and had beaten Wilton earlier in the season. Wilton’s defense was strong all game and in the end the offense did enough to advance to the championship.