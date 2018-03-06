Panel will explore abuse of power in relationships

The Wilton Domestic Violence Task Force will take on the issue of abuse of power in relationships with a panel discussion on Thursday, March 8, International Women’s Day. The free program will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Wilton Library. Parents, professionals, school staff and other interested adults and youth are welcome.

“In the age of #MeToo, individuals, corporations and communities are questioning previously accepted norms about the dynamics of personal relationships and how to maintain healthy boundaries,” the task force said in a press release.

Featured speakers include a sexual assault survivor as well as panel representatives from the Wilton Police Department, the Domestic Violence Crisis Center, and the Center for Sexual Assault, Crisis Counseling & Education. They will discuss the social and legal issues at the heart of the abuse of power in relationships.

Registration is recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org/events or 203-762-6334

Questions may be directed to Margaret Creeth at [email protected] or Phoebe Musico at [email protected].