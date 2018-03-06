Boys hockey: Tri-Town ousts Wilton in first round

After making the long bus trip to Enfield, the Wilton High boys hockey team stepped into a buzz saw in the first round of the Division III state playoffs on Monday night.

Third-seeded Tri-Town scored just 17 seconds into the game, and was up 3-0 less than three minutes in, en route to an 11-1 win.

Wilton, the 14th seed, ended the season at 4-17. Tri-Town, made up of players from Ellington, Somers and East Windsor, improved to 13-7-1.

“They’re a good team. They have four or five really strong players and a good supporting cast,” said Wilton head coach John Miserendino. “We didn’t match their energy early on. When you do that, it’s really hard to get the ball rolling the other way.”

The lead was 5-0 after one period. The Warriors’ only goal was scored by freshman Jackson Kelly late in the second period, which ended with Tri-Town up 8-1.

While it was going to be a tough season given how young the Warriors were — freshmen and sophomores made up 10 of the 18 players — Wilton also had its share of bad luck along the way.

“We had injuries. We had sickness. Anything that could go wrong went wrong,” said Miserendino, who has said all season that the goal was to develop the younger players.

“If we come back better next season, that’s really the goal,” he said. “The younger group has a lot of talent. The juniors and seniors, they had the character. It was a pretty good combination, and with the younger players we have we’re hoping we’ll be a strong team for years to come.”