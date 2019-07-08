Darien tops Wilton in District 1 playoff opener

If Monday night’s game is an indication, the Darien 12U All-Stars are fond of the number three.

Darien scored three runs in the top of the third inning — and its three pitchers allowed only three hits — in a 3-1 triumph over host Wilton in the opening round of the Little League District 1 playoffs at Bill Terry Field.

Darien advances to play Stamford North in the winners’ bracket finals, while Wilton faces Weston in the losers’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament. Both of those games take place Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.

In Monday’s game, Wilton took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning without getting a hit. After walks to Stef Cross, Tanner Schmauch, and Max Roberge loaded the bases, William Forgione was hit by a pitch, forcing in a run.

Held scoreless by Forgione in its first two at-bats, Darien broke through with three runs in the bottom of the third. A single and a walk put runners on first and second with no outs. Roberge then fielded a groundball at short and threw to third baseman Luke Perna for a force-out to erase the lead runner. After a walk loaded the bases, Forgione snared a grounder and threw home to catcher Jack Schwartz for another force play.

But Wilton was unable to escape unscathed. A walk forced in the tying run and a single added two more runs as Darien went ahead, 3-1.

Wilton threatened in the bottom of the third, getting two-out singles from Jai Satsangi and Roberge. But a groundball to third base resulted in a force play that ended the inning.

Another threat followed in the bottom of the fourth. Zach Coleman led off with a double to right field and Luca Szymanowicz walked to put the tying run on base. Neither runner was able to advance, however, as the next three Wilton batters were retired in order — two on strikeouts and one on a fly ball.

Wilton was limited to one walk during the next two innings as Darien closed out its 3-1 victory.

Notes: Forgione pitched the first three innings for Wilton, allowing three runs on four hits. He struck out six batters and walked none.

Roberge relieved Forgione and held Darien to one hit and no runs over the next two and one-third innings before giving way to Cross, who retired both batters he faced.