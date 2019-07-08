Naked man who jumped off truck in Wilton has criminal history

The man Wilton police identified for jumping out of a moving truck on Route 7 Sunday morning has a long history of disorderly conduct and assault charges.

Police said John Rodas, 34, of Gardiner, N.Y., came out of the woods naked near the Days Inn in Redding and hopped into the bed of a truck. He suffered a significant head injury after jumping from a moving pickup truck in north Wilton around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, July 7.

Rodas was previously charged with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and refusal to be fingerprinted in Norwalk two years ago after he bit his roommate during an argument over money.

“The caller told police Rodas had accused the victim of taking his money to purchase drugs,” read a story in The Hour from July 2017. “A verbal dispute escalated into a physical altercation when police said Rodas bit the reported victim twice on the side of the face. As the alleged victim attempted to leave, police said Rodas pushed them down the stairs.”

He was held on a $25,000 bond, The Hour reported.

According to that same story, Rodas was convicted in June 2015 of assault on a police officer, for which he received a five-year suspended sentence, one year served, and three years probation. He was additionally convicted of possession of narcotics in Norwalk in August 2015.

The 2015 narcotics arrest happened after Rodas was alleged to have been smoking crack cocaine in view of a police officer, according to The Hour.

A Fairfield Citizen News story from June 2015 highlighted another Rodas arrest — this one in Fairfield. Police said Rodas, then 30, chased his brother around their apartment with a boxcutter in a dispute over money. He was charged with second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct.

In December 2006, Rodas pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in a Norwalk case and was given a five-year suspended jail sentence and five years probation, court records show.

He was accused of assaulting a Darien High School English teacher Douglas Paulsen in the sauna of a Norwalk gym.

According to a 2009 story in The Stamford Advocate, Norwalk police found Rodas and he told them that while the two were in the sauna, Paulsen performed a lewd act while watching him.

“Rodas told police that when it looked like Paulsen was about to reach over and touch him, he punched Paulsen,” The Advocate story reads.

Despite police reports that say Rodas is a New York resident, he appears to be living at a Norwalk apartment on Fairview Avenue.

It remains unclear which department — Wilton, Redding or Ridgefield — will be responsible with charging Rodas for the incident on Route 7 Sunday morning.

The Ridgefield Police Department told The Press Sunday afternoon that Wilton detectives would be investigating the case. Besides identifying Rodas and responding to the scene of the incident, Wilton police said they believed it to be Redding or Ridgfield’s case. Redding responded to a press inquiry Sunday afternoon and said to call Ridgefield for more information about Rodas.

Ridgefield police have not been responded to several calls from The Press as of 2 p.m. Monday.

The owner of the pickup truck, Wilson Puente, 57, of Ridgefield, told police he was driving south on Danbury Road by the Days Inn when he saw what looked like a dead deer on the side of the road.

Puente said he slowed down to look at the object, when he realized it was a naked man.

Police said the naked man then popped up from the ground and leapt into the bed of Puente’s truck.

“The truck was stopped in traffic and the man came out of the woods and tried to open one of the truck’s doors but they were all locked,” Wilton Police Sgt. Anna Tornello said Sunday, July 7. “Traffic started moving so the man hopped into the bed of the truck and that’s when the driver began dialing 911. … Luckily, for the driver his doors were locked when the man originally came out of the woods.”

Tornello said officers later arrived to what was described by police as a bloody scene after the man had jumped out of the truck in the area of 1039 Danbury Road.

According to Wilton Police Lt. Robert Kluk, Rodas is still at Danbury Hospital where he is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation by Wilton police, Kluk said Monday morning.

“We’re not exactly sure what led to the accident but it did happen right over the border in north Wilton,” Tornello said on Sunday afternoon

— Additional reporting by Pat Tomlinson