Four Wilton homes top $1 million in sales last week

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from June 28 through July 3.

273 Chestnut Hill Road: John F. Orefice, III and Amy Nash to Joseph and Ariana Villalta, $1,125,000.

45 Seeley Road: Thomas W. and Jeanne M. Galante to Owen Anastasia, $625,000.

37 Salem Road: John F. and Kathryn S. Weidner to Kevin A. and Janine C. Cleary, $760,000.

46 Grumman Avenue: Michael K. and Kristine E. Cheng to Jennifer and Caleb Nield, $547,000.

19 Blue Ridge Lane: Barrett J. and Tara A. Tripp to Michael and Erica McGrath, $1,020,000.

116 Pipers Hill Road: Lori A. Archer to Bryan M. and Brenna C. Dinkelacker, $740,000.

20 Raymond Lane: Eugene G. and Antonia Meken to Nazzareno, Jr. and Alexandra Paciotti, $1,450,000.

175 Old Kings Highway: Martha M. Ackermann to Aleksandra Andrusyshyn and Pavol Senko, $325,000.

27 Village Walk: Alexandra Parsa and Jacob Tamburrino to Alexandra Parsa, $30,000. (Quit Claim Deed)

59 Old Belden Hill Road: Bohner Trust, LLC to Matthew Sammy, $669,000.

126 Old Mill Road: Wesley Horvath to Alan Michaels, $505,000.

10 North Main Street: Motors Group Associates, LLC to 962 Danbury Realty, LLC, $537,625.

132 Range Road: Lynn L. Morin to Katherine McSporran and Thomas Syrstad, $862,500.

28 Hanford Lane: Michael Brent and Christine N. Donnelly to Nigel and Linda Lee Bowers, $1,300,000.

16 Thunder Lake Road: Shane and Tracey O’Hara to David and Diane Mellars, $842,000.

54 Fawn Ridge Lane #50: Joyce M. Mankin to Fernanco Eirin, $380,000.