Wilton police identify naked man who jumped off truck on Route 7

Wilton police have identified the man who was found naked and seriously injured after he jumped from a moving truck in Wilton on Sunday.

Police said John Rodas, 34, of Gardiner, New York, suffered a significant head injury after jumping from a moving pickup truck in north Wilton around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, July 7.

The owner of the pickup truck, Wilson Puente, 57, of Ridgefield, told police he was driving south on Danbury Road by the Days Inn when he saw what looked like a dead deer on the side of the road.

Puente said he slowed down to look at the object, when he realized it was a naked man.

Police said the naked man then popped up from the ground and leapt into the bed of Puente’s truck.

“The truck was stopped in traffic and the man came out of the woods and tried to open one of the truck’s doors but they were all locked,” said Sergeant Anna Tornello of the Wilton Police Department on Sunday, July 7. “Traffic started moving so the man hopped into the bed of the truck and that’s when the driver began dialing 911 … Luckily, for the driver his doors were locked when the man originally came out of the woods.”

Tornello said officers later arrived to what was described by police as a bloody scene after the man had jumped out of the truck in the area of 1039 Danbury Road.

According to Wilton Police Lieutenant Robert Kluk, Rodas is still at Danbury Hospital where he is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation by Wilton police, Kluk said Monday morning.

“We’re not exactly sure what led to the accident but it did happen right over the border in north Wilton,” Tornello said on Sunday afternoon

— Additional reporting by Pat Tomlinson