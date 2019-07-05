Wilton church provides summer sandwiches to children

It’s no secret that children who rely on free or reduced-price lunches during the school year face the prospect of going hungry during the summer.

To ensure children served by the Bridgeport Rescue Mission are not among them, area churches provide more than 200 lunches per week while school is not in session. Wilton Congregational Church was among them, packing up brown-bag lunches the last week of June.

A corps of volunteers met each day to prepare a variety of sandwiches that were packed with fruit, crackers and a juice drink. The groceries were purchased at a discount from Village Market.

While some churches make the sandwiches all in one day and then refrigerate them for the week, volunteers at the Congregational Church make theirs fresh each day.