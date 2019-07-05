Wilton routs Norwalk, advances to district playoffs

Through the first two innings, the game was tied 1-1. Two innings later, the contest was over and the Wilton Little League 12U All-Stars were headed to the playoff round of the District 1 tournament.

A three-run rally in the top of the third was the appetizer for a 12-run outburst the next inning as Wilton exploded for a 16-1 lead over host Norwalk in the final pool-play game for both teams Thursday. When Norwalk didn’t score in the bottom of the fourth, the game was stopped due to the run rule.

The victory gave Wilton a 2-1 record and first place in Pool A on a tiebreaker ahead of Stamford North, which also won two of its three pool-play games. Wilton defeated Stamford North, 8-4, on Tuesday.

Wilton will now play Darien, the second-place finisher in Pool B, in the four-team, double-elimination playoff round Monday night at 7:30 at Bill Terry Field in Wilton. The winner plays either Weston (the Pool B champion) or Stamford North in the winners’ bracket finals next Wednesday at a site to be determined.

In Thursday’s game, Wilton and Norwalk each scored a run in the second inning. But Wilton took a 4-1 lead with three runs in the top of the third, getting an RBI single from Max Roberge and an RBI groundout from William Forgione.

After Norwalk left the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning, Wilton batted around in the top of the fourth. The 12-run outburst included Tanner Schmauch’s two-run homer and Will Soucy’s two-run double. Stef Cross and Jai Satsangi each added two-run singles.

Cross, who relieved Roberge with two outs in the bottom of the third, got two outs in the bottom of the fourth before Norwalk’s third walk of the inning loaded the bases. But Cross then induced a game-ending groundout to second baseman Conor Toohill.

Wilton finished with 12 hits and drew six walks while also taking advantage of five Norwalk errors.

Roberge went 3-for-3 and scored three runs, and Satsangi went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Schmauch drove in two runs and scored three times, while Soucy contributed three RBIs.

Cross knocked in two runs, and Grady Kaliski and Toohill each scored two runs.

Roberge pitched the first two and two-thirds innings for Wilton, allowing one run on three hits. Cross held Norwalk scoreless (and hitless) over the final one and one-third innings, striking out two batters.