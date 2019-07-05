Wilton special services assistant hired

Melissa Barrett, who has been overseeing the school district’s Community Steps program, has been selected as the new secondary assistant director of special services for the Wilton Public Schools. Human Resources Director Maria Coleman made the announcement on June 19.

Community Steps is the district’s program for students ages 18 to 21. Barrett has also been involved with the Wilton Youth Council, Wilton United Unified Sports, and Wilton Swag, a nonprofit business dedicated to employing individuals with disabilities.

Outside of her work within the district, Barrett is an adjunct professor at the University of St. Joseph and has worked extensively with the Best Buddies program.

Prior to joining the Wilton Public Schools in 2016, Barrett was a special education teacher in the Fairfield Public Schools. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology, a master’s degree in assistive technology, and a sixth-year certificate in administrative leadership.

She also holds graduate certificates in comprehensive special education and applied behavior analysis.

“Ms. Barrett’s commitment to students and innovative leadership have been evident throughout her time working in the Wilton Public Schools,” Coleman said in a press release.

“Through her record of success and her demonstration of a strong skill set during a multi-round interview process, Ms. Barrett established herself as the most qualified candidate for this position.”

She began her new role on July 1.