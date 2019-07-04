Editorial: When it comes to fireworks, keep yourself, your loved ones — and your pets safe

While today is the Fourth of July, the celebrating will likely continue with what is a four-day weekend for many people. That means fireworks will probably be heard for several days to come. Fireworks — anything that explodes, including firecrackers, cherry bombs, M-80s and tube-launched mortars — are not allowed by law in Connecticut for use by non-professional, non-licensed users according to CT.gov.

Sparklers and fountains, which technically are not considered fireworks, may be sold, but may not legally be sold to, or used by persons younger than 16.

That being said, laws aside, many private users seem able to obtain and use larger fireworks that make sudden loud noises in residential neighborhoods. Nothing is going to stop those who intend to do so. All we can do is attempt to use caution ourselves.

It goes without saying that caution should be used with any kind of fireworks. Keep young children away from them and avoid using fireworks when under the influence of alcohol.

Pet safety

Pet owners and sitters especially should take heed. Many domesticated animals are terrified of the sound of fireworks. Dogs especially can sprint away from their owners and wind up lost or killed if they run into traffic.

Fireworks could be set off without warning through the next several days. Make sure your dog is securely harnessed or leashed, or within an unbreakable boundary. If necessary, keep them inside as much as possible in the evenings.

If you have cats that live partially outdoors, consider keeping them indoors the next few evenings. Cats are just as likely to sprint with a sudden explosion.

We all love our pets. We want them to enjoy the outdoors and exercise. But what may seem like depriving them in the short run will keep them safe in the long-term.

Have a happy Fourth of July celebration, Wilton. Make it a safe one for you, your loved ones, and your pets.