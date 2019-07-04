Wilton Library Lines — Summer reading, sweet treats, music and poetry

Summer reading programs

Summer reading programs are underway and the Children’s Library has activities lined up every week. Beginning with Crafty Monday Mornings on July 8 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., kids entering grades 3 and up can create their own Glow in the Dark Galaxy Jars. Registration is required for most of the Crafty Monday Morning programs, so visit the library’s website for details on each session.

On Monday, July 8, STEM Monday Afternoons takes place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for kids in grades 3 and up. The first Monday kids will be making S’Mores Solar Ovens with small pizza boxes brought from home. Additional dates are July 22, 29 and Aug. 12. Registration is required. The program is supported by the Amadeo family.

Story Times run Tuesdays and Wednesdays as follows: Terrific Tales for Twos and Threes, Tuesdays, July 9 through Aug. 13, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.; Story Time Under the Sycamore, Tuesdays, July 9 through Aug. 13, 4 to 4:30 p.m. for kids of all ages at Merwin Meadows; rainy days will be held in the library; Books for Babies, Wednesdays, July 10 through Aug. 14, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.; and Wonderful Ones and Twos, Wednesdays, July 10 through Aug. 14, 11 to 11:30 a.m. All the story times are drop-in.

Christine’s Critters are coming for the first Wonderful Wednesdays, on July 10, from 3 to 4 p.m. in a program for kids pre-K and up with caregivers. Christine will be bringing her educational ambassador birds including hawks, owls and other feathery friends. Registration is required for this program supported by the Amadeo family. Wonderful Wednesdays continue through Aug. 14, from 3 to 4 p.m. with a different entertainment each week. Registration is required for all the Wonderful Wednesdays. Visit the website for appropriate ages.

The Children’s Library becomes a movie theater on Movie Theater Thursdays, beginning Thursday, July 11 through Aug. 15. Each Thursday two movies will be shown at 10:15 a.m. and 2 p.m. The first line up on July 11 is Hercules at 10:15 a.m. and Lego Movie 2 at 2 p.m. This is drop-in; no registration is required. Caregivers must stay with children under 8 and remain in the building for children 8 to 12. For information about any of these activities throughout the summer, visit the library’s website at wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6336.

Sweet treats, bracelets and tie dye shirts

Sweet Treat Olympics will be held Tuesday, July 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. Teens and tweens entering grades 6 through 9 get to compete in teams or make one up when they get to the library. Who will build the tallest sweet tart tower, or who is fastest in the M&M’s race?

On Wednesday, July 10, Teens Create! is from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Teens entering grades 6 through 10 get to make Paracord bracelets. These are nylon ropes that can be taken apart and used to tie up gear, secure a tent or hammock. After the paracord, kids will create sharpie tie dye shirts to wear while they are out and about.

Registration is required for both programs, which are sponsored by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund.

Poetry of John Updike

Judson Scruton leads a four-part series on the poetry of John Updike on Thursdays, July 11, 18, 25 and Aug. 1, from 10:30 to noon.

More than Playful Virtuosity: The Poetry of John Updike will examine a selection of Updike’s poetry with references to his life and selected works of fiction. Susan Boyer, discussion leader of the Wilton Library Readers and this summer’s 6 New Yorker Short Stories in 6 Weeks, will co-lead the July 25 session. The Updike story she will discuss is “Here Comes the Maples — first published in The New Yorker, Oct. 3, 1976.

Judson Scruton, M.A. (The Johns Hopkins University, The Writing Seminars, specializing in poetry) has taught creative writing and literature at prep schools and universities. He is an adjunct professor of English at Fairfield University.

This seminar is made possible with the support of the Literary Series in Memory of Amy Quigley. Advance registration is required. For details and to register, visit the library’s website. Poetry packets are available at the circulation desk.

Thowback Thursdays music

The free Summer Music & More Concert Series continues with The Barons on Thursday, July 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The Barons are a new group to the library’s lineup and the members will be singing familiar songs from the ’50s and ’60s.

The concerts continue on July 18 with Billy & The Showmen returning with their ’70s funk and R&B, and Steve Kazlaukas caps off the summer with his Echoes of Sinatra crooning on July 25.

All concerts are free along with the refreshments and the wine which is donated by Michael Crystal. The Village Market is the sponsor of the Summer Music & More Concert Series for the 19th year in a row. Concerts take place rain or shine in the Brubeck Room and courtyard. There are no reservations.

Cool off at the library

Stop by the library this summer to cool off and participate in activities like the knitting group, or try learning a new skill in the library’s Innovation Station maker space. Catch up on current events in the Reading Room, enjoy a brown bag lunch in the courtyards, or take in an art show or summer concert.

Please note: The library will be closed July 4. To register for programs, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.