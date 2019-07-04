Wilton seniors — New membership forms

New membership form

Wilton Senior Center is now offering membership forms. Membership is free.

This form allows the center to have basic member information along with emergency contact, program interest, and how one would like to receive Corridors (mailed, emailed or pick up). The form may be downloaded off Wilton’s town website or stop by the office and pick one up.

For more information, contact Stephanie at 203-834-6240.

Coming events

Friday, July 5: Senior Center is closed in observance of Independence Day.

Monday, July 8: 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 1, Bridge; 1:30, Yoga with Emma Converse; 2:45, Strength Training with Stephanie.

Tuesday, July 9: 9:45, No Be Moved!; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; noon, Strength Training with Stephanie; 12:30, Five Crowns; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, July 10: 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, July 11: 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11, Blood Pressure Screenings with Visiting Nurse & Hospice; 11:10, Strength Training with Stephanie; noon, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.