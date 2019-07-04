Wilton Bulletin Board — Fireworks, art, iPhone photography

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Thursday, July 4

Freedom Run 5K Road Race, 8:30 a.m., Wilton High School track, 395 Danbury Road. Fees are $10/children 10 and under, $20/age 15 and up. Registration: wiltonparksandrec.org. Information: 203-454-5188.

Frivolity Bowl, noon, Wilton High School Varsity Softball Field, 395 Danbury Road. Annual softball game between Wilton Republicans and Democrats.

Entertainment/Fireworks, 5 p.m., Wilton High School Complex, 395 Danbury Road. Music with a DJ, food trucks, begins at 5. Picnicking encouraged. Fireworks begin around 9:30. Parking passes sold in advance. Information: wiltonparksandrec.org, 203-454-5188.

Monday, July 8

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Zentangle Art Part 2, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Wilton Library. For adults who attended one of the May Zentangle art workshops, build up your repertoire and refine your skills. Adults 18 and older. Registration required with $5 fee. Call 203-762-6342 to register.

Tuesday, July 9

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at Cancersurvival2@aol.com. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, July 10

New Yorker Shorts, 12-1:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of a short story in the previous week’s New Yorker magazine. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Thursday, July 11

Movie Theater Thursday, Wilton Library. Hercules will be shown from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. The Lego Movie 2 will be shown from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Free, no registration.

The Poetry of John Updike, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton leads this first of a four-part series. Advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

iPhone Photography for Teens, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wilton Library. Professional photographer Peggy Grbu will show teens entering sixth through 12th grade how to get the most from their iPhone camera. Must have an iPhone, preferably version 7 and up. Registration required: 203-762-6342, $5 fee.

Summer Music & More Concert Series, 5-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The Barons perform popular oldies from the 50s and 60s. Refreshments. Free.

Friday, July 12

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. A celebration of the opening of the annual Summer Show, featuring the work of more than 50 Wilton artists. Free and open to the public. Media sponsor: The Wilton Bulletin.

Monday, July 15

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

American Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library. To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins will be accommodated.

Wednesday, July 17

New Yorker Shorts, 12-1:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of a short story in the previous week’s New Yorker magazine. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Thursday, July 18

Movie Theater Thursday, Wilton Library. Moana will be shown from 10:15 to noon. How to Train Your Dragon 3 will be shown from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Free, no registration.

The Poetry of John Updike, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton leads this second of a four-part series. Advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Music & More Concert Series, 5-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Billy and the Showmen perform R&B, soul and funk. Refreshments. Free.

Saturday, July 20

Summer Street Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wilton Center. Sidewalk sale and street fair with vendors, food trucks, entertainment. Presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce (wiltonchamber.com).

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, July 22

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Wednesday, July 24

New Yorker Shorts, 12-1:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of a short story in the previous week’s New Yorker magazine. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Thursday, July 25

Movie Theater Thursday, Wilton Library. Incredibles 2 will be shown from 10:15 to noon. The Kid Who Would Be King will be shown from 2 to 4 p.m. Free, no registration.

The Poetry of John Updike, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton leads this third of a four-part series. Advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Music & More Concert Series, 5-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Steve Kazlauskas performs Echoes of Sinatra. Refreshments. Free.

Paint it Up!, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over, $5 fee. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, July 29

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm artist-in-residence Myung Gyun’s pieces explore the evolutionary history of the planet. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlbrary.org.

Tuesday, July 30

College Essay Workshop, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. College consultants Beth and Tim Manners will assist rising seniors. Bring a laptop or notebook for this hands-on workshop. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonibrary.org.

Wednesday, July 31

New Yorker Shorts, 12-1:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of a short story in the previous week’s New Yorker magazine. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Thursday, Aug. 1

The Poetry of John Updike, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton leads the last of a four-part series. Advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.