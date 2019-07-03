Wilton traffic patterns for Fourth of July celebration

The weather is expected to be perfect in Wilton for the Fourth of July — sunny and in the high 80s. Perfect for heading over to the high school athletic complex on Route 7 (Danbury Road) for music, picnicking and fireworks. A DJ will begin playing tunes at 5 p.m. and the fireworks are expected to go off around 9:30.
According to Wilton’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) motorists should be aware of the following:
Beginning at 6 p.m.:
- Route 7 between Pimpewaug Road and Cannon Road will be one-lane only for vehicles attending the fireworks. All non-fireworks vehicle traffic will be detoured onto Pimpewaug Road.
- School Road will be closed to general vehicle traffic from Route 7 to Middlebrook School.
- Catalpa Road will be the only access point into the area from Route 7.
When the fireworks are over, the following traffic patterns will be in effect until the majority of vehicles have left the area:
- Vehicles exiting School Road will only be allowed to make a right turn south on to Route 7.
- Vehicles exiting Kristine Lilly Way northbound will be directed to exit at the Wilton High School main entrance and will only be allowed to make a left turn north on to Route 7.
- Catalpa Road at Kristine Lilly Way leading to Route 7 will be closed to vehicular traffic.
- Vehicles exiting Cider Mill School and Middlebrook School will be directed west on School Road toward Route 33/Ridgefield Road.
CERT reminds the community that its volunteers “assisting with traffic flows, safety, and security are giving up their holiday so residents can enjoy the celebration. Please be respectful and patient and follow instructions, and remember they are following the guidelines given to them by Wilton PD and are not authorized to make exceptions for any vehicles whatsoever as that would compromise the safety for all involved.”