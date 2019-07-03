Wilton traffic patterns for Fourth of July celebration

The weather is expected to be perfect in Wilton for the Fourth of July — sunny and in the high 80s. Perfect for heading over to the high school athletic complex on Route 7 (Danbury Road) for music, picnicking and fireworks. A DJ will begin playing tunes at 5 p.m. and the fireworks are expected to go off around 9:30.

According to Wilton’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) motorists should be aware of the following:

Beginning at 6 p.m.:

Route 7 between Pimpewaug Road and Cannon Road will be one-lane only for vehicles attending the fireworks. All non-fireworks vehicle traffic will be detoured onto Pimpewaug Road.

School Road will be closed to general vehicle traffic from Route 7 to Middlebrook School.

Catalpa Road will be the only access point into the area from Route 7.