Wilton celebrates Independence Day

A flag on Belden Hill Road in Wilton is a reminder Thursday is Independence Day and there are a number of events planned at the Wilton High School complex:

The Freedom Run Road Race at 8:30 a.m. at the Wilton High School track.

The annual Republicans vs. Democrats softball game on the Varsity Softball Field at noon.

Musical entertainment with a DJ beginning at 5 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:30.

The evening is family-friendly, and participants are welcome to bring lawn furniture, blankets, food and beverages in coolers and small charcoal grills to cook food. (No gas grills are allowed.) There will also be food and ice cream trucks on hand selling refreshments. Parking passes are required. For more information, check the Parks and Recreation Department page at wiltonct.org/.

Town closures

Wilton Town Hall offices will be closed on July 4 and July 5.

Holiday hours for the Transfer Station:

Thursday, July 4 — Closed

Friday, July 5 — Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 6 — Closed