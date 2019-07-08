Did I Say That? The skills to master

My wife and I always tried to teach our kids basic life skills, such as brushing and flossing your teeth twice a day and always telling the truth because if you get caught lying, you could end up in detention or every worse, behind bars. We also stressed the importance of saving for a rainy day, or a sunny day for that matter, because someday your parents will be knocking on the door, looking for a loan.

I’m grateful to Mom and Dad for teaching me things kids today never learn because they’re too busy with social media and taking selfies. One ancient skill is knowing how to iron a shirt. Back when I was a kid, we couldn’t afford to send our laundry to the dry cleaners, so ironing was a household necessity.

Ironing a shirt is a skill my four daughters haven’t mastered … or refuse to master in the age of wrinkle-free polyester and permanent-press, petroleum-based fabrics. In their circle of friends, wrinkled clothes are trendy, along with torn clothes.

Ironing is something I enjoy doing. It’s a form of relaxation that’s better than yoga or transcendental meditation. If more people used a steam iron to reduce stress, there’d be less road rage and fewer political squabbles. Democrats would hug Republicans, and Republicans would volunteer to pay higher taxes — and Democrats would gladly give them the opportunity.

Another skill my mother taught me was how to fry an egg in bacon fat. You think that’s easy? Well, I have news for you. It requires zen-like concentration. My yokes are never over-cooked or under-cooked, and the whites aren’t runny. After modern science alerted us to the dangers of heart disease, I stopped frying eggs in bacon fat and switched to butter.

I can also make French fries from whole potatoes and fry pepperoni to perfection for a pepperoni sandwich on rye bread, which I thoroughly enjoy even though experts say cured meats are bad for your health and can cause cancer. (I suspect that pretty soon the state of Connecticut will start taxing pepperoni and kielbasa.)

If they had a Nobel Prize for frying, I would have gotten it long ago and donated the money to the Yale School of Culinary Arts so they could develop an undergraduate program in fried foods. In the South, deep frying techniques are required courses in high school.

My father taught me how to shine shoes. During the Great Depression, he and his brothers worked as shoeshine boys to support the family after my grandfather died at 48. No one shines shoes anymore. Instead, they buy a new pair at DSW. The other day I saw my wife cleaning her flats with furniture polish. I’m not sure where she learned that trick but it worked, so I may trade my Shinola for a can of Lemon Pledge.

Early in life, my mother taught me how to say my prayers. As a kid, I was on my knees before I went to bed and when I got up in the morning, which is something more people should do.

My father taught me how to shave with a straight razor and how to cut the lawn, which I do better than my lawn man, who blows grass clippings into the gardens and onto the street.

In addition, I clean my own gutters, even though the 25-foot ladder seems to get heavier every year. Plus, I can change my car oil and repair a flat tire, which are skills every young woman should learn. I’m proud to say I can sew a button and darn a sock and do my own laundry, which are skills every young man should master.

However, there are a few fundamental things I never learned, so I rely on my wife to do them for me … like balancing the checkbook and paying bills. I confess that when I was single, I never paid my bills on time because I was too busy frying pepperoni.

