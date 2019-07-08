Novel Approach: School girls take on the wild in YA debut

“Life finds a way.” — Jurassic Park

Left to our own devices the instinct to survive is what drives all living things to keep going, to push further, to just stay alive. Our latest read transports us to an island off of Maine where a school for girls is under quarantine.

Wilder Girls by Rory Power

In her debut novel, Rory Power transports the reader into an updated version of William Golding’s “Lord of the Flies,” following the quarantine at the Raxter School for Girls. After a mysterious disease, known only as the Tox, killed off most of the teachers and transformed the girls into something else, the Navy provides food shipments to the island while the CDC works on a cure for the adaptive disease. After Byatt goes missing, Hetty makes it her personal mission to find out what happened to her friend and uncover the secrets poisoning Raxter, like the Tox.

Power’s writes with a deep insight into the mind of teenage girls and thrills readers with the horrors taking place at the school. “Wilder Girls” packs a punch, emphasizing the resilience of women and female friendships while also appealing to a wider audience through Power’s well-woven, haunting and chilling narrative. For those looking to add a bit of horror to their summer, dive into the nightmarish scenario at Raxter.

From the book jacket…

“It started slow. First the teachers died one by one. Then it began to infect the students, turning their bodies strange and foreign. Now, cut off from the rest of the world and left to fend for themselves on their island home, the girls don’t dare wander outside the school’s fence, where the Tox has made the woods wild and dangerous. They wait for the cure they were promised as the Tox seeps into everything.”

If you enjoy…

Fans of YA fiction might also enjoy E. Lockhart’s “We Were Liars,” which follows the reunion of a group of friend’s on their family’s private island two years after they last saw each other when the protagonist, Cadence, suffered a head injury.