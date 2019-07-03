Lively Arts: Benefits, tango and screenings

After Dark

Derby Historical Society’s 29th annual Silver Tea, July 8, 2-4:30 p.m., Sons of Italy, La Sala Banquet Hall, 73 High St., Derby. Singer and actress Patty Carver performs a one woman musical: Women of History — This Old Hat — Patriots of Liberty. Purchase tickets, at $30, by June 25. Info: info@derbyhistorical.org.

Concert and Charity Softball Game, concert, July 12, 8 p.m.; softball game, July 13, 1 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring jazz guitarist: Bernie Williams, former NY Yankee Darryl Strawberry and others. Tickets: $55-$90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

SummerFest CT, Aug. 18, 3-9 p.m., Riverwalk, 100 Canal St., Shelton. Rain date: Aug. 21. Featuring John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band, Hey Nineteen, and Rico Monaco Band with Tito Puente Jr. Bring nonperishable food to be donated to Spooner House Food pantry. Tickets: $40-$45. Info: SummerFestCT.com.

Dance

Dance workshops, Rockwell Dance Center, 18 Lindeman Dr., Trumbull. The Rockwell Dance Center will offer free workshops for all ages throughout July and August. Info: rockwelldancecenter.com.

Opening Tango Social “Milonga” with guest Dale Ellison, July 12, 7:30-11 p.m., First Church of Christ, 190 Court St., Middletown. Tango class: 7:30-8:30 p.m.; social dance: 8:30-11 p.m. Cost: $15-$25. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

Tango Boot Camp for beginners with Dale and Gem, July 13, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. S., Milford. Cost: $60. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

Tango Workshops with Dale and Gem, July 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Vitti’s Dance Studio, 10 Precision Rd., Danbury. Cost: $50. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

Intensive Tango Workshops Dale and Gem, July 14, 1-5:30 p.m., Dance Dimensions, 15 Cross St., Norwalk. Cost: $75. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

Tango Passion Show, July 19, 8 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Tickets $38-$48. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

CT Tango Fest: Workshops with Pablo and Valeria, July 20, 1-5:30 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. S., Milford. Cost: $75. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

CT Tango Fest: Workshops with Pablo and Valeria, July 21, 1-5:30 p.m., Dimensions, 15 Cross St., Norwalk. Cost: $75. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

Film

Puccini’s La Boheme, July 7, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$20. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Muppet Movie, July 25, 12:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Daily through June 30, Superpower Dogs, 11 a.m. and 2 and 4 p.m. on weekends and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on weekdays; Backyard Wilderness, noon on weekdays; Oceans: Our Blue Planet, noon on weekends and 3 p.m. on weekdays; and Apollo 11: First Steps Edition, at 1 and 3 p.m. on weekends and 2 and 4 p.m. on weekdays. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford; avontheatre.org, 203-967-3660; tickets $9-$12 nonmembers.

Trying Out

Call for cars, The Darien Chamber is looking for antique or collectible car owners to show their cars on July 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. during the Sidewalk Sales and Family Fun Days. To reserve your spot, email susan@darienctchamber.com or call 203-655-3600.

Eastbound Theatre auditions for Proof, July 17 and 18, 7-9:30 p.m., Margaret Egan Center, 35 Mathew St., Milford. Callbacks, if necessary, July 21, 7 p.m., MAC, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Performances: Sept. 20-Oct. 6. Info: abaker0728@gmail.com, 203-878-6647.

Silvermine Arts Center Fulbright residency program, funded by artist and philanthropist Janet Hennessey Dilenschneider and Robert Dilenschneider, and managed by the International Institute of Education (IIE). Radovanovich will spend the first two weeks of June on the Silvermine campus. Open to current foreign Fulbright grantees and Fulbright Visiting Scholars. Artists will have the opportunity to work with a Silvermine faculty member as a mentor. Info: iie.org/Programs/Fulbright-Silvermine-Residency/About.

Authors sought: Trumbull Arts Festival, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Trumbull Town Hall Green, 5866 Main St., Trumbull. Authors are encouraged to speak to the public about their works and interact during the day. To apply, email arts@trumbull-ct.gov, or call 203-452-5065.

Calling All Crafters, The Ridgefield Woman’s Club seeks crafters for 49th annual Craft Fair, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., East Ridge Middle School, 10 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. All proceeds will be donated to area charities. Info: rwc-craftfair.com.