Bill of Fairs: Fairs and festivals

Independence Day Celebration at Mill Hill Historic Park, July 4, noon-4 p.m., Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 East Wall St., Norwalk. Includes opening of One Room Schoolhouses: A History of Education in Norwalk 1650-1870; Let Freedom Ring bell ringing ceremony; and slide lecture, Heroes of the Battle of Norwalk. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Wilton Street Fair/Sidewalk Sale, July 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wilton Town Green, 101 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton.

Summer Sidewalk Book Sale, July 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Blueberry Festival, July 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Trumbull.

Forest Breathing Walk, July 20, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., CT Audubon, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Experience the healing/restorative health benefits of a therapeutic forest breathing walk, based on the Japanese practice of Shinrin-Yoku, and led by Dr. Roxanne Daleo, a Harvard-trained health educator. Cost: $15-$20. Advance registration required: ctaudubon.org.

Photo Scavenger Hunt, July 21, noon-4 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. South, Milford. Proceeds go to the MAC. Tickets: $20. Info: milfordarts.org.

Historical bike tour, July 21, 11 a.m., Twin Brooks Park, Brock St., Trumbull to Beardsley Park, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport. Led by local rail-trail historian/author, Sue A. DelBianco. Free. Info: delbiancosue@yahoo.com.

Wilton Food Truck Festival, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Miller Driscoll School, 219 Wolfpit Rd., Wilton. Trackside Teen Center’s second annual Food Truck Festival features food, live music, craft sale and kids entertainment.

Trash Dash 5K plogging event, Sept. 15, 8 a.m., Newman’s Own Hall of The Maritime Aquarium, 10 N. Water St., Norwalk. Plogging is a combination of jogging and picking up litter. Hosted by Keep America Beautiful and The Maritime Aquarium. Check-in: 7-8 a.m. Registration: $30 through July 31, then increases. Registration for children under 12: $20. Info: act.kab.org/trash-dash.