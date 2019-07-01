Wilton taxes may be paid online with no fees

A new town tax payment service went into effect on May 1 and will largely have its first impact with the July 1 tax bills.

As a result of the new service, the town no longer charges a fee for online tax payment paid through a bank ACH transfer. Fees are only charged when using a credit card.

According to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, the easiest and least costly way to pay taxes is through the online bank transfer where there is no postage, no gas, no fee. Taxpayers will receive an email confirmation of payment.

To register an account and sign up for features like auto-pay, scheduled payments and pay-by-text visit https://bit.ly/2NpnMYp.