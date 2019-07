Town officials are reporting they just heard this morning from Aquarion that due to a storm-related power outage, its Wilton Road pump station lost power and switched to backup power.

This created a disturbance in water flow that may result in water discoloration for some customers. Those customers should run their cold water faucets until the water runs clear.

If the water does not clear after 15 minutes, call Aquarion’s customer service center at 1-800-732-9678.