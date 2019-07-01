English boutique in Wilton is closing

After 29 years in business, the last two in Wilton, Goldenberry Gifts & Gourmet is closing its doors at River Park Plaza.

Owner Debbie Hecht, who runs the British boutique shop which specializes in dinnerware, gifts and English food, has announced her plans to retire, and will close the shop at the end of December.

“It’s time,” Hecht told the Bulletin. “It’s been a delightful experience, and I’ve gotten to know so many wonderful people, but at a certain point you need to read the signs,” she said.

Hecht has ordered specialty food and gift items through Christmas and hopes customers will continue to shop until the store closes.

“I would love people to stop by and take home a treasure. We’re having a sale on most merchandise in the store and even the bookcases, which are from England, are for sale,” she said.

Hecht said she is retiring to spend more time with her family. But internet shopping and high rents became a challenge financially for the shop.

“After all these years, I truly love this store. Don’t be surprised if I do a pop-up event in the future,” she said.

She enjoyed giving people a taste of Britain, selling meat pies, cheese, cakes, chocolates and teas, as well as quality china and children’s clothing. “It was so rewarding to see my customers buy gifts to bring other people joy,” she said.

She wants her customers to know how special they are to her. “I’m not saying good-bye, just so long,” she said.

Goldenberry Gifts & Gourmet is in the Wilton River Park Shopping Center, 5 River Road, and will have shorter hours just in August. For more information call 203-972-5887.