Bear crossing: Mom walks across Simpaug Turnpike with cubs (VIDEO)

Although there were no signs saying “Bear Crossing,” traffic slowed down to allow a mama bear and her cubs the opportunity to cross Simpaug Turnpike near Jensen Field in Ridgefield, near Route 7 last Wednesday.

An observant onlooker took the video below showing the mama bear crossing the road confidently with her two hesitant cubs following behind. The cubs changed their mind and headed back to the other side, but eventually, like good cubs, they followed their mama.