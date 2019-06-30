Wilton road closures

Sunday, 5:35 p.m. — UPDATE — Wilton police report New Canaan Road is re-opened, but Belden Hill Road remains closed until further notice.

Sunday, 4:09 p.m. — Wilton police report two roads are closed due to trees and wires down in the roadways.

Belden Hill Road is closed between Highfield Road and Seir Hill Road.

New Canaan Road is closed near No. 354.

Police request motorists find alternate routes.

A notification will be sent out when the roads are re-opened.

According to SeeClickFix, a tree and wires are reportedly down on Rivergate Drive.