Wilton Democrats recruit for July 4 Frivolity Bowl

The Wilton Democratic Town Committee is seeking volunteers with hitting, throwing, and running skills as it prepares to mount a team for the annual Frivolity Bowl, in which it plays against the Wilton Republican Town Committee. It’s a friendly rivalry that has been taking place for more than 50 years each July 4.

Last year, in what might politely be termed a team-building year, the Democrats lost 19-7, but it was an improvelment over the 21-1 drubbing they suffered in 2017.

The 2018 team included U.S. Rep Jim Himes (D-4th) playing two innings as catcher and it is likely he will show up again this year in the spirit of camaraderie.

In an email to supporters, DTC Chair Tom Dubin said the committee is undertaking the “quixotic” challenge of competing against the GOP, adding “I recognize there may be more of you who know what ‘quixotic’ means than there are who can reliably hit a ball out of the infield.”

Incentives to play include team T-shirts. Anyone interested may email coach Eric Fanwick at esf@fanwick.com.

The game begins at noon on the Wilton High School softball field on Route 7. Spectators are welcome.