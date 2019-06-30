Norwalk River Valley Trail needs volunteers

The Norwalk River Valley Trail is seeking volunteers to help spread the word about the trail, answer questions, make new friends, and attract new supporters.

Needed are people for two-hour shifts at the Wilton Street Fair on Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 4. p.m. The trail has already successfully participated in the Zero-Waste Faire and Georgetown Day.

“In terms of volunteers, we’re wearing out the ‘usual suspects’ and need some fresh blood,” the trail’s press release said. “This is easy and enjoyable volunteer work. All you need to do is show up, be friendly and answer the public’s questions about the NRVT. You’ll be partnered with someone who’s done this before.”

The trail is also seeking volunteers for the Ridgefield Summer Fest, also July 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Ridgefield Green Expo on Aug. 4, from noon to 2 p.m.

Anyone interested may email Charlie Taney at ctaney@nrvt-trail.com.