Wilton college students graduate, earn honors

University of Alabama

The following students graduated from the University of Alabama.

Lindsay Victoria Cooney earned a bachelor of arts in communication and information sciences.

Audrey Elizabeth Schwarz earned a bachelor of arts in communication and information sciences.

The following students were named to the University of Alabama Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0.

Lindsay Cooney — President’s List.

Kari Eisenberg — President’s List.

Logan Morris — Dean’s List.

Grace Breen — President’s List.

High Point University

Morgan Nadel was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.

Ithaca College

Amanda Greenberg graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in sociology.

Steffen Nobles, a health and physical education major, was named to the Ithalca College dean’s sist for the spring semester.

Dickinson College

The following students were named to the dean’s list at Dickinson College for the spring semester.

Erin Connolly, a rising senior biology major.

Patrick Moore, a rising senior political science major.

Casey O’Hara, a rising senior international business and management major

College of Charleston

Lucy Pepper graduated with a bachelor of arts in arts management from the College of Charleston during the Spring 2019 Commencement.

Hopkins School

Elena Savas has been named a 2018-2019 Academic All American for diving by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA). Elena was a member of the Hopkins School swimming and diving team for four years. She broke the school record her junior year and then broke her own record senior year. Elena graduated from Hopkins and will be diving for Claremont McKenna College in the fall.

University of Connecticut

John L. DeMattia earned a B.A. in finance with minors in political science and digital marketing and analytics. He is employed at FactSet in Norwalk.

Eastern Connecticut State University

The following students were named to the dean’s list at Eastern Connecticut State University for the spring semester.

Jamie Perry, class of 2020, who majors in sociology.

Julia Medina, class of 2019, who majors in political science and computer science. Julia also received an Academic Excellence Award.

Boston University

The following students graduated from Boston University this spring.

Ian Kieffer received a master of arts in economics.

Monica N. Prario graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in human physiology.

The following students were named to Boston University’s dean’s list for the spring semester.

Tara A. Hashemi.

Natalia Matuk.

Hari Nair.

Madalyn R. Papstein

Monica N. Prario.

James Madison University

Shannon Quinlan graduated with a bachelor of science in media arts and design.

University of Scranton

The following students were named to the University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the spring semester.

Wogan Hanrahan, a junior biophysics major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Michelle A. Garvey, a senior biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences, was also named to the fall dean’s list.

Anna Pucci, a senior strategic communication major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Eamonn Hanrahan, a junior exercise science major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Union College

Alexander Ellenthal graduated summa cum laude from Union College with a bachelor of arts degree in history.

The following students graduated from Colgate University.

Madeline Srivastava majored in applied mathematics with a minor in sociology.

Charles Rodiger majored in computer science with a minor in economics.

Jayne Maccio majored in sociology with a minor in geography.

Courtney Gilroy majored in economics with a minor in political science.

Michael Bingaman majored in mathematical economics.

University of Rhode Island

Andrew Lamonte was named to the University of Rhode Island’s dean’s list for the spring semester.

Clemson University

Molly Schroder Ward, who is majoring in general engineering, was named to Clemson University’s dean’s list for the spring semester.

Bates College

Margaret Smith, a member of the Bates College lacrosse team, has received 2018-19 NESCAC Spring All-Academic honors. She is majoring in economics.