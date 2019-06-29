Letter: Objects of Desire a success for Wilton Historical Society

To the Editors:

During the weekend of June 1-2, the Wilton Historical Society held its second annual “Objects of Desire” garden and home antiques show. Our dedicated staff and our committed volunteers took many hours out of their busy schedules to create a most successful Preview Party and Show. Thank you to them!

Community support is vital to the Wilton Historical Society’s continued ability to preserve the heritage of the Town of Wilton as well as bring quality educational (and fun!) programs to our young people. This is only possible because of the involvement and support of our sponsors so I’d like to take a moment to personally thank them: Blum Shapiro, Chubb, CT Group, Darien Sport Shop, Donelan Wine, Fairfield County Bank, Gault, Glen Gate, Greenhouse Wealth Management, Katherine Poirer Architects, Lucci Electric, Melissa & Doug, RBC Wealth Management, Rob Sanders Architects, Sarah Blank Design Studio, Stamford Tent, Tile & Texture, TD Bank, Phillip Thomas Interiors, Last Detail Interior Design, University Archives, Wilson Properties.

Without the staff, volunteers, sponsors, and you, our patrons, the Wilton Historical Society and Objects of Desire would never have been as successful as it was. Thank you!

Janet Foster

President, Board of Trustees

Wilton Historical Society

Wilton, June 16