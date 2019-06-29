Wilton boards and commissions need volunteers

There are a number of openings on town boards and commissions. For more information and to apply, click the Volunteer link on wiltonct.org.

One position is open on the Inland Wetlands Commission. The commission’s role is to conserve, protect, supervise, and regulate the wetlands and watercourses within the town. Commissioners review applications on land-use projects within wetlands and watercourses and within the regulated areas adjacent to them. The commission also addresses violations and corresponding corrective action. The commission is comprised of seven members who serve three-year terms. Residents with a legal background would be of particular benefit to the commission.

Wilton Library Association-Board of Selectmen Trustee. Board of Selectmen trustees serve on the library board as a representative of the town and the taxpayers. A background in accounting or an interest in fundraising would be helpful.

There is one opening on the Parks and Recreation Commission, which works with the Parks and Recreation Department on programming and management of sports fields, Merwin Meadows and other recreational facilities. The commission makes a recommendation to the Board of Selectmen for the department’s annual budget and for any bonded recreation-related projects. Commissioners represent residents of all ages and interests.

There is also an opening on the state-funded Western CT Convention and Visitors Bureau, which is comprised of representatives from 63 towns, with a mission to promote leisure and business travel to the region. The bureau works with the state Office of Tourism and meets four times a year in the Southbury area.

Any resident interested in serving may call the first selectwoman’s office at 203-563-0100.