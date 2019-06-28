Wilton real estate sales range from $291,000 to $875,000

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from June 21 through June 27.

102 Scribner Hill Road: Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba MR Cooper to Dylan Morsanutto, $290,850.

2 Fox Run: Brian P. and Julia A. Sweeney to Joseph P. Gaspar and Redona Methasani, $755,000.

43 Mollbrook Drive: Bruce G. Stephenson and Dale J. Minske to Theodore and Jennifer Orgera, $740,000.

230 Signal Hill Road: Howard H. and Barbara L. Martin to Jonathan Peter and Heather M. Morice, $875,500.

72 Village Court: Kimberly A. Tully to Joseph and Rose Zarb, $595,000.

120 Chestnut Hill Road: Est. Richard C. Hottelet to Hugh Magnum and Laura Malone, $375,000. (Executor’s Deed)

8 Stonecrop Lane: Bryan and Brenna Dinkelaker to Travis and Amanda Hood, $605,368.